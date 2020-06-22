All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11370 Stable Glen Place

11370 Stable Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

11370 Stable Glen Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have any available units?
11370 Stable Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11370 Stable Glen Place have?
Some of 11370 Stable Glen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11370 Stable Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
11370 Stable Glen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11370 Stable Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place does offer parking.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have a pool?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place does not have a pool.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place has units with dishwashers.
