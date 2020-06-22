Rent Calculator
11370 Stable Glen Place
11370 Stable Glen Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
11370 Stable Glen Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have any available units?
11370 Stable Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11370 Stable Glen Place have?
Some of 11370 Stable Glen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 11370 Stable Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
11370 Stable Glen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11370 Stable Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place does offer parking.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have a pool?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place does not have a pool.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 11370 Stable Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11370 Stable Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11370 Stable Glen Place has units with dishwashers.
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
