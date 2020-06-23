1137 Terracina Lane

Amenities
Rarely available, stunning townhouse in the heart of South Mission Hills, upgraded wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet in master suite, kitchen features granite counters, island & custom cabinet shelving. LIGHT & BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Attached oversized 2-car garage (tandem) & add'l space in driveway. Terracina is a hidden enclave of Mediterranean townhomes close to Little Italy, Downtown, Mission Hills, with easy access to I-5, the airport, train & trolley. This won't last!