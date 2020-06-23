All apartments in San Diego
1137 Terracina Lane

Location

1137 Terracina Lane, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available, stunning townhouse in the heart of South Mission Hills, upgraded wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet in master suite, kitchen features granite counters, island & custom cabinet shelving. LIGHT & BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Attached oversized 2-car garage (tandem) & add'l space in driveway. Terracina is a hidden enclave of Mediterranean townhomes close to Little Italy, Downtown, Mission Hills, with easy access to I-5, the airport, train & trolley. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Terracina Lane have any available units?
1137 Terracina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Terracina Lane have?
Some of 1137 Terracina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Terracina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Terracina Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Terracina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Terracina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1137 Terracina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Terracina Lane does offer parking.
Does 1137 Terracina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Terracina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Terracina Lane have a pool?
No, 1137 Terracina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Terracina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1137 Terracina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Terracina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Terracina Lane has units with dishwashers.
