1137 Terracina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available, stunning townhouse in the heart of South Mission Hills, upgraded wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet in master suite, kitchen features granite counters, island & custom cabinet shelving. LIGHT & BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Attached oversized 2-car garage (tandem) & add'l space in driveway. Terracina is a hidden enclave of Mediterranean townhomes close to Little Italy, Downtown, Mission Hills, with easy access to I-5, the airport, train & trolley. This won't last!