Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Beautiful, comfy and convenient fully furnished house with amazing view of the city. Convenient location, just 2 blocks to Downtown and Balboa Park! Spacious open floor plan boasts a large living room that flows into a music area (yes, there is even a grand piano!) to dining area to the well equipped kitchen.The bedrooms are separated for added privacy and there is full sized laundry. The large view deck is an amazing place to entertain and watch the sunsets. You'll fall in love with this place!