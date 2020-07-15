All apartments in San Diego
11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B
11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B

11321 Avenida De Los Lobos · No Longer Available
Location

11321 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3BD 2BA Condo located in the Falls of Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch Area - **JUST LISTED**
3BD 2BA 1230sq. ft. New Remodeled Condo located in the falls of Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch area. This condo is a lower end unit located on the edge of the property giving you a green belt at your entrance.
2 private patios for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather. This unit comes complete with fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughtout. Kitchen features new counter tops, cabinets, lighting and stainless steel appliances.
Large bedrooms with lots of closet space for your storage and a full size washer/dryer. 1 Assigned Covered parking space.

This is a lovely community setting that offers 2 community pool, spa, tennis courts, recreation center and fitness center. Located just off I-15 with an easy commute to the 4S Ranch/Rancho Bernardo Business District, schools, shopping and dining. Small pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Poway Unified School Dist.

(RLNE3513363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have any available units?
11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have?
Some of 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B is pet friendly.
Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B offer parking?
Yes, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B offers parking.
Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have a pool?
Yes, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B has a pool.
Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have accessible units?
No, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B does not have units with dishwashers.
