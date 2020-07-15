11321 Avenida de los Lobos #B

Amenities

3BD 2BA Condo located in the Falls of Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch Area - **JUST LISTED**

3BD 2BA 1230sq. ft. New Remodeled Condo located in the falls of Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch area. This condo is a lower end unit located on the edge of the property giving you a green belt at your entrance.

2 private patios for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful San Diego weather. This unit comes complete with fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughtout. Kitchen features new counter tops, cabinets, lighting and stainless steel appliances.

Large bedrooms with lots of closet space for your storage and a full size washer/dryer. 1 Assigned Covered parking space.



This is a lovely community setting that offers 2 community pool, spa, tennis courts, recreation center and fitness center. Located just off I-15 with an easy commute to the 4S Ranch/Rancho Bernardo Business District, schools, shopping and dining. Small pets ok with approval and additional deposit. Poway Unified School Dist.



(RLNE3513363)