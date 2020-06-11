All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

11303 Olympia Fields Row

11303 Olympia Fields Row · No Longer Available
Location

11303 Olympia Fields Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare chance to lease a newly remodeled two-story, 2,423 sq. ft home in the beautiful, gated Royal St. George community of Carmel Mountain Ranch! 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Tudor Style home available mid-August for a 2 Year Lease. Private hilltop cul-de-sac location, in a great neighborhood. The home has vaulted ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 3 updated bathrooms, a 3 car garage; 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, 3 are upstairs. You will have a new kitchen with granite counters, and all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enjoy new hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint inside and out, low maintenance landscaping, and a gardener! Enjoy full access to the community pool, spa, kids pool, basketball court, and playground. Situated in the Poway Unified School District, it is just a short distance from Shoal Creek Elementary and has close/easy access to the 56 and 15 Freeways. Owner will pay for landscaping maintenance, trash and recycling; tenant to pay for electric, gas, water, and any other elected utilities. No pets please! Pictures prior to renovation as remodel is still underway. $3,850 Monthly Rent, $3,850 Security Deposit, and a $30.00 application Fee. Contact Listing Agent to View. Renovations are still being made and community has gated access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have any available units?
11303 Olympia Fields Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have?
Some of 11303 Olympia Fields Row's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Olympia Fields Row currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Olympia Fields Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Olympia Fields Row pet-friendly?
No, 11303 Olympia Fields Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row offer parking?
Yes, 11303 Olympia Fields Row offers parking.
Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 Olympia Fields Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have a pool?
Yes, 11303 Olympia Fields Row has a pool.
Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have accessible units?
No, 11303 Olympia Fields Row does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Olympia Fields Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Olympia Fields Row does not have units with dishwashers.
