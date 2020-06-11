11303 Olympia Fields Row

Amenities
Rare chance to lease a newly remodeled two-story, 2,423 sq. ft home in the beautiful, gated Royal St. George community of Carmel Mountain Ranch! 4 bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Tudor Style home available mid-August for a 2 Year Lease. Private hilltop cul-de-sac location, in a great neighborhood. The home has vaulted ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 3 updated bathrooms, a 3 car garage; 1 bedroom on the 1st floor, 3 are upstairs. You will have a new kitchen with granite counters, and all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer & dryer. Enjoy new hardwood flooring downstairs and new carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Fresh paint inside and out, low maintenance landscaping, and a gardener! Enjoy full access to the community pool, spa, kids pool, basketball court, and playground. Situated in the Poway Unified School District, it is just a short distance from Shoal Creek Elementary and has close/easy access to the 56 and 15 Freeways. Owner will pay for landscaping maintenance, trash and recycling; tenant to pay for electric, gas, water, and any other elected utilities. No pets please! Pictures prior to renovation as remodel is still underway. $3,850 Monthly Rent, $3,850 Security Deposit, and a $30.00 application Fee. Contact Listing Agent to View. Renovations are still being made and community has gated access.