pet friendly carpet

Near Fashion Valley Mall, close to the 8 and 163 FWY One bedroom unit, new carpet and floors, new paint, move in ready. Call and make an appointment (858) 576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.