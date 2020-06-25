11286 Carmel Creek Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated courtyard

Updated 3 Bed - This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to the beach, shopping, Del Mar racetrack and freeway. Situated in a well-manicured and safe, gated community, this unit will go quick!



European ambiance in private courtyard setting with cobblestone streets!



A biking/walking trail to the beach is nearby, a walk to the neighborhood park is 10 minutes and the extended east bound 8-mile path is perfect for a run or bike ride.



Washer/dryer hookups



Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE5403103)