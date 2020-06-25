All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11286 Carmel Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11286 Carmel Creek Rd
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

11286 Carmel Creek Rd

11286 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11286 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Updated 3 Bed - This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to the beach, shopping, Del Mar racetrack and freeway. Situated in a well-manicured and safe, gated community, this unit will go quick!

European ambiance in private courtyard setting with cobblestone streets!

A biking/walking trail to the beach is nearby, a walk to the neighborhood park is 10 minutes and the extended east bound 8-mile path is perfect for a run or bike ride.

Washer/dryer hookups

Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE5403103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
11286 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11286 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11286 Carmel Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11286 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11286 Carmel Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11286 Carmel Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University