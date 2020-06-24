Amenities

11249 Bootes Street Available 08/07/20 4-bedroom home in Mira Mesa with fenced yard in quiet neighborhood! - Don't miss out on this single-story 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a charming, quiet Mira Mesa neighborhood! The home has mature trees and bushes on the property and a fully fenced back yard with concrete patio perfect for soaking up the San Diego sun. It is light and bright with ample lighting throughout and carpeted living areas, with a gas fireplace in the family room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with newer granite counter-tops! Enjoy the white tile floors in the common area hallways, dining room, and kitchen areas. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the attached 2-car garage. Lots of street parking available for guests as needed, and you're within easy walking distance of 2 nearby parks and schools!



1 year lease

Sorry, no pets

Tenant pays all utilities

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing or visit www.weleaseusa.com to submit an application.



No Pets Allowed



