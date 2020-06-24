All apartments in San Diego
11249 Bootes Street

11249 Bootes Street · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
Location

11249 Bootes Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11249 Bootes Street · Avail. Aug 7

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11249 Bootes Street Available 08/07/20 4-bedroom home in Mira Mesa with fenced yard in quiet neighborhood! - Don't miss out on this single-story 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a charming, quiet Mira Mesa neighborhood! The home has mature trees and bushes on the property and a fully fenced back yard with concrete patio perfect for soaking up the San Diego sun. It is light and bright with ample lighting throughout and carpeted living areas, with a gas fireplace in the family room. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with newer granite counter-tops! Enjoy the white tile floors in the common area hallways, dining room, and kitchen areas. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the attached 2-car garage. Lots of street parking available for guests as needed, and you're within easy walking distance of 2 nearby parks and schools!

1 year lease
Sorry, no pets
Tenant pays all utilities
Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing or visit www.weleaseusa.com to submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11249 Bootes Street have any available units?
11249 Bootes Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11249 Bootes Street have?
Some of 11249 Bootes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11249 Bootes Street currently offering any rent specials?
11249 Bootes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11249 Bootes Street pet-friendly?
No, 11249 Bootes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11249 Bootes Street offer parking?
Yes, 11249 Bootes Street offers parking.
Does 11249 Bootes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11249 Bootes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11249 Bootes Street have a pool?
No, 11249 Bootes Street does not have a pool.
Does 11249 Bootes Street have accessible units?
No, 11249 Bootes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11249 Bootes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11249 Bootes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
