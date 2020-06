11187 KELOWNA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE SEPT. 1st...NO PETS! YOUR WAITING IS OVER! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO IS LOCATED UPSTAIRS, AIR CONDITIONING UNIT, CEILING FAN, WITH TILE FLOORS IN BATHROOM, CLEAN CARPET, VERY LARGE ROOMS, LARGE CLOSETS, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, COMPLEX OFFERS POOL, 1-CAR ASSIGNED CARPORT PARKING, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, AND BBQ! YOU ONLY PAY FOR ELECTRICITY. DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO LIVE 5 MINUTES DRIVE TO SORRENTO VALLEY, AND WALK TO STORES AND SCHOOLS. DEPOSIT IS ONLY $1,500. OWNER IS A CAL BRE BROKER.