11156 Kelowna Rd #53

11156 Kelowna Road · No Longer Available
Location

11156 Kelowna Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor end unit is ready for move in!

This unit includes granite counters, upgraded appliances, wall A/C unit, multiple private patios, plenty of storage in the unit as well as a storage closet on the patio. Separate dining area off of the kitchen and second patio.

Private washer and dryer in laundry closet off of the patio. One assigned parking spot and plenty of on street parking.

Located in the heart of Mira Mesa minutes away from I-15, fine dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities.
Complex includes pool, spa and additional laundry facilities.

Small pets accepted with pet rent and registration.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have any available units?
11156 Kelowna Rd #53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have?
Some of 11156 Kelowna Rd #53's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 currently offering any rent specials?
11156 Kelowna Rd #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 is pet friendly.
Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 offer parking?
Yes, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 offers parking.
Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have a pool?
Yes, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 has a pool.
Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have accessible units?
No, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 does not have accessible units.
Does 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11156 Kelowna Rd #53 does not have units with dishwashers.
