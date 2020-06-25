11156 Kelowna Rd #53

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor end unit is ready for move in!



This unit includes granite counters, upgraded appliances, wall A/C unit, multiple private patios, plenty of storage in the unit as well as a storage closet on the patio. Separate dining area off of the kitchen and second patio.



Private washer and dryer in laundry closet off of the patio. One assigned parking spot and plenty of on street parking.



Located in the heart of Mira Mesa minutes away from I-15, fine dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities.

Complex includes pool, spa and additional laundry facilities.



Small pets accepted with pet rent and registration.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.