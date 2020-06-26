11097 Pegasus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2,255 sf home with 5BR/3BA plus a 21x21 loft! Spacious and open floorplan with soaring ceilings. Painted with neutral color. Downstairs has 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, including Master, with upgraded ensuite bathroom. Upstairs has an additional 2 Bedrooms & 1 more Bathroom. Fireplace in Living Room. Balcony with mountain view off the loft. Breezy with security screen door. 6 ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer hookups and tenant needs own refrigerator. 2 car garage with opener. No central forced air. No Air Conditioning. Community Pool available for tenant use. Fabulous location by shopping, restuarants, movie theatre, and Miramar College. Looking for tenants with good credit. Screenings & Credit Checks done with application fee. Email agent the following for a showing, please:



Bedroom sizes are as follows:

Master (11x15)

Secondary (12x11) (10x12) (9x12) (10x10)



Schools are as follows:

Hage Elementary

Wagenheim Middle

Mira Mesa High



