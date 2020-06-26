All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11097 Pegasus Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

11097 Pegasus Ave

11097 Pegasus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11097 Pegasus Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2,255 sf home with 5BR/3BA plus a 21x21 loft! Spacious and open floorplan with soaring ceilings. Painted with neutral color. Downstairs has 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths, including Master, with upgraded ensuite bathroom. Upstairs has an additional 2 Bedrooms & 1 more Bathroom. Fireplace in Living Room. Balcony with mountain view off the loft. Breezy with security screen door. 6 ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer hookups and tenant needs own refrigerator. 2 car garage with opener. No central forced air. No Air Conditioning. Community Pool available for tenant use. Fabulous location by shopping, restuarants, movie theatre, and Miramar College. Looking for tenants with good credit. Screenings & Credit Checks done with application fee. Email agent the following for a showing, please:

Your moving time frame?
Who is looking to move?
Why are you moving?
How is your credit?
Smokers?
Pets? (How many/What size/Type)
When are you available to preview this home?
What is your best contact number?
College Students (For all roommates):
What is your Year(s)?
What is your GPA(s)?
What is your Major(s)?

Bedroom sizes are as follows:
Master (11x15)
Secondary (12x11) (10x12) (9x12) (10x10)

Schools are as follows:
Hage Elementary
Wagenheim Middle
Mira Mesa High

Thank you!
Jody Johnson
Broker Owner
Johnson & Associates Real Estate Services
DRE Lic. #01776542

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11097 Pegasus Ave have any available units?
11097 Pegasus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11097 Pegasus Ave have?
Some of 11097 Pegasus Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11097 Pegasus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11097 Pegasus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11097 Pegasus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11097 Pegasus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11097 Pegasus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11097 Pegasus Ave offers parking.
Does 11097 Pegasus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11097 Pegasus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11097 Pegasus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11097 Pegasus Ave has a pool.
Does 11097 Pegasus Ave have accessible units?
No, 11097 Pegasus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11097 Pegasus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11097 Pegasus Ave has units with dishwashers.
