Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beloved 6-bedroom, 3 bath, 2444 sqft home with practical upgrades and unparalleled privacy in the sought after Scripps Ranch North community. Enjoy the cul-de-sac quiet canyon nature and views of Black Mountain from both backyard and master bedroom balcony. Built in 1998 and renovated in 2011, this home comes with separate living, family and dining areas, one bedroom and full bath downstairs with walk-in shower. Home is equipped with Solar system for significant savings on electricity.