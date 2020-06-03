All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

11047 Creekbridge Place

11047 Creekbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

11047 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
$2,750 - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sabre Springs - Beautifully renovated townhome, located in desirable La cresta community of Sabre Springs. Open and airy floor plan with abundant natural light. Luxurious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, overlooks the private backyard with unobstructed canyon views. Living room with cozy fireplace, gourmet kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and opens to dining room with backyard access. Private backyard for entertaining. Steps away from community pool and spa.Award winning Poway Schools!

$2,750/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/11047-Creekbridge-Pl

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5206059)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11047 Creekbridge Place have any available units?
11047 Creekbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11047 Creekbridge Place have?
Some of 11047 Creekbridge Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11047 Creekbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
11047 Creekbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11047 Creekbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11047 Creekbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 11047 Creekbridge Place offer parking?
No, 11047 Creekbridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 11047 Creekbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11047 Creekbridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11047 Creekbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 11047 Creekbridge Place has a pool.
Does 11047 Creekbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 11047 Creekbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11047 Creekbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11047 Creekbridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
