Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

11041 Via Parma

11041 via Parma · No Longer Available
Location

11041 via Parma, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11041 Via Parma Available 09/01/19 Penasquitos Villas 2 Bd/1 Ba with Garage parking, Appliances and A/C!! - AVAILABLE TO VIEW IMMEDIATELY FOR SEPT 1ST MOVE-IN!
Unit is occupied, please do NOT disturb the occupant. Thank you!

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit includes appliances, refrigerator and most importantly, CENTRAL A/C!!

New flooring throughout the unit! Carpet on the stairway and bedrooms, downstairs living space features new wood floor.

Garage parking and washer/dryer units are shared with one neighbor only - a situation unique to the Villas!

2 Car parking plus open community parking - no guest passes or HOA registration required: One vehicle garaged and one vehicle in a tandem driveway space. Community street parking is open and easy.

2 locked and garaged storage cabinets available for no additional fee.

WATER IS INCLUDED!

Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a private viewing. Viewings are by appointment only. UNIT IS OCCUPIED; PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT. Thank you!

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5038438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11041 Via Parma have any available units?
11041 Via Parma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11041 Via Parma have?
Some of 11041 Via Parma's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11041 Via Parma currently offering any rent specials?
11041 Via Parma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11041 Via Parma pet-friendly?
Yes, 11041 Via Parma is pet friendly.
Does 11041 Via Parma offer parking?
Yes, 11041 Via Parma offers parking.
Does 11041 Via Parma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11041 Via Parma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11041 Via Parma have a pool?
No, 11041 Via Parma does not have a pool.
Does 11041 Via Parma have accessible units?
No, 11041 Via Parma does not have accessible units.
Does 11041 Via Parma have units with dishwashers?
No, 11041 Via Parma does not have units with dishwashers.
