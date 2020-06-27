Amenities

11041 Via Parma Available 09/01/19 Penasquitos Villas 2 Bd/1 Ba with Garage parking, Appliances and A/C!! - AVAILABLE TO VIEW IMMEDIATELY FOR SEPT 1ST MOVE-IN!

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit includes appliances, refrigerator and most importantly, CENTRAL A/C!!



New flooring throughout the unit! Carpet on the stairway and bedrooms, downstairs living space features new wood floor.



Garage parking and washer/dryer units are shared with one neighbor only - a situation unique to the Villas!



2 Car parking plus open community parking - no guest passes or HOA registration required: One vehicle garaged and one vehicle in a tandem driveway space. Community street parking is open and easy.



2 locked and garaged storage cabinets available for no additional fee.



WATER IS INCLUDED!



Small pet allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a private viewing. Viewings are by appointment only. UNIT IS OCCUPIED; PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT. Thank you!



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



