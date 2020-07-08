11017 Kika Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

This well kept 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is the one you have been waiting for!



Downstairs features a lovely living room, dining area, a half bath as well as the kitchen that opens to the family room w/cozy tiled fireplace. beautiful custom Tile throughout the 1st floor, recess lighting throughout the whole house, stainless steel whirpool refrigerator and microwave, Upstairs boasts a spacious master bedroom. Master bath features dual sinks, oval tub, separate shower, and huge walk- in closet, professional storage closet built-in

,



Low maintenance front and backyard with artificial turf and drought resistant plants, nest smart thermostat, separate laundry room, ceiling fan in each room, self closing kitchen drawer,



stainless steel whirpool refrigerator and microwave, quartz countertops, community playground, easy access to freeways, shopping and Penasquitos Canyon Preserve