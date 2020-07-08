All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11017 Kika Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11017 Kika Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

11017 Kika Court

11017 Kika Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11017 Kika Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This well kept 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is the one you have been waiting for! 

 Downstairs features a lovely living room, dining area, a half bath as well as the kitchen that opens to the family room w/cozy tiled fireplace.    beautiful custom Tile throughout the 1st floor,  recess lighting throughout the whole house, stainless steel whirpool refrigerator and microwave,  Upstairs boasts a spacious master bedroom. Master bath features dual sinks, oval tub, separate shower, and huge walk- in closet, professional storage closet built-in   
,   

Low maintenance front and backyard with artificial turf and drought resistant plants,  nest smart thermostat, separate laundry room, ceiling fan in each room, self closing kitchen drawer, 

stainless steel whirpool refrigerator and microwave,   quartz countertops, community playground, easy access to freeways, shopping and Penasquitos Canyon Preserve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11017 Kika Court have any available units?
11017 Kika Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11017 Kika Court have?
Some of 11017 Kika Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11017 Kika Court currently offering any rent specials?
11017 Kika Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11017 Kika Court pet-friendly?
No, 11017 Kika Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11017 Kika Court offer parking?
Yes, 11017 Kika Court offers parking.
Does 11017 Kika Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11017 Kika Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11017 Kika Court have a pool?
No, 11017 Kika Court does not have a pool.
Does 11017 Kika Court have accessible units?
No, 11017 Kika Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11017 Kika Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11017 Kika Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University