10970 Creekbridge Pl

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse with A/C, 2 Car Garage, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse featuring 1,049 SF of living space over two floors. Two car attached garage w/ epoxy garage floor. Large private low maintenance patio w/ succulents. Front entry opens to small foyer and opens up to living room w/ access to half bath. Living room features cathedral ceilings, & cozy fireplace. Separate dining area off living room w/ access to backyard. Kitchen features tile counter tops, gas range & ample cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, & attached master bathroom. Light & bright second bedroom w/ second full bathroom featuring shower/tub combo. Community features swimming pool, spa & bbq area. Great location in Sabre Springs w/ access to local shopping, schools, & great freeway access!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2570

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs/ La Cresta

- PARKING: attached 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: List utilities included (paid by owner)

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water/ice fridge dispenser and house alarm are as is. New stainless steel range stove/oven to be delivered on 6/7.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4922112)