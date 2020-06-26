All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

10970 Creekbridge Pl

10970 Creekbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10970 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse with A/C, 2 Car Garage, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse featuring 1,049 SF of living space over two floors. Two car attached garage w/ epoxy garage floor. Large private low maintenance patio w/ succulents. Front entry opens to small foyer and opens up to living room w/ access to half bath. Living room features cathedral ceilings, & cozy fireplace. Separate dining area off living room w/ access to backyard. Kitchen features tile counter tops, gas range & ample cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, & attached master bathroom. Light & bright second bedroom w/ second full bathroom featuring shower/tub combo. Community features swimming pool, spa & bbq area. Great location in Sabre Springs w/ access to local shopping, schools, & great freeway access!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2570
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs/ La Cresta
- PARKING: attached 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: List utilities included (paid by owner)
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: patio

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water/ice fridge dispenser and house alarm are as is. New stainless steel range stove/oven to be delivered on 6/7.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have any available units?
10970 Creekbridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have?
Some of 10970 Creekbridge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10970 Creekbridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10970 Creekbridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10970 Creekbridge Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10970 Creekbridge Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10970 Creekbridge Pl offers parking.
Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10970 Creekbridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10970 Creekbridge Pl has a pool.
Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 10970 Creekbridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10970 Creekbridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10970 Creekbridge Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

