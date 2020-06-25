All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

10961 Caminito Arcada

10961 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Scripps Ranch! - Spacious 2 story home for rent in Scripps Ranch with a private yard, 2 car garage, A/C, washer & dryer, and is near good schools and a neighborhood park.

Small pets allowed for additional deposit!.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4547219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10961 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10961 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10961 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10961 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 10961 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 10961 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10961 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10961 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10961 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10961 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10961 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10961 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
