10961 Caminito Arcada

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Scripps Ranch! - Spacious 2 story home for rent in Scripps Ranch with a private yard, 2 car garage, A/C, washer & dryer, and is near good schools and a neighborhood park.
Small pets allowed for additional deposit!.
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,200
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE4547219)