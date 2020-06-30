All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

10926 Tyler Way

10926 Tyler Way · No Longer Available
Location

10926 Tyler Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Brand New House in Pacific Village The Pavillion - - Brand New Built in 2020
- Pacific Village Community
- Wood Floors Downstairs
- Quartz Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Solar
- Smart Home
- Internet Included
- Central Heat and A/C
- Community Pool, Park and Picnic Area Coming Soon!

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5507162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Tyler Way have any available units?
10926 Tyler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Tyler Way have?
Some of 10926 Tyler Way's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Tyler Way currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Tyler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Tyler Way pet-friendly?
No, 10926 Tyler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10926 Tyler Way offer parking?
No, 10926 Tyler Way does not offer parking.
Does 10926 Tyler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10926 Tyler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Tyler Way have a pool?
Yes, 10926 Tyler Way has a pool.
Does 10926 Tyler Way have accessible units?
No, 10926 Tyler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Tyler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 Tyler Way does not have units with dishwashers.

