10926 Tyler Way

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel pool air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Brand New House in Pacific Village The Pavillion - - Brand New Built in 2020

- Pacific Village Community

- Wood Floors Downstairs

- Quartz Counters

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Solar

- Smart Home

- Internet Included

- Central Heat and A/C

- Community Pool, Park and Picnic Area Coming Soon!



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE5507162)