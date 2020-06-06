10924 Caminito Arcada

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking

Scripps Ranch Beauty! This is an immaculate DETACHED 3 Br/2.5 Ba/2 car garage, 2 story Mediterranean style patio home sharing a common motor court. It is clean & bright with beautiful upgraded flooring, ceiling fan, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. An oversized beautifully landscaped, fully fenced back yard/patio. The Toddler Park/Playground is only a few steps away. Prime location within Scripps Ranch and just a short walk to shopping and Parks. Guest Parking. Move in Ready! Min. 1 year lease.