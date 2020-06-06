All apartments in San Diego
Location

10924 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Scripps Ranch Beauty! This is an immaculate DETACHED 3 Br/2.5 Ba/2 car garage, 2 story Mediterranean style patio home sharing a common motor court. It is clean & bright with beautiful upgraded flooring, ceiling fan, large master bedroom with walk-in closet. An oversized beautifully landscaped, fully fenced back yard/patio. The Toddler Park/Playground is only a few steps away. Prime location within Scripps Ranch and just a short walk to shopping and Parks. Guest Parking. Move in Ready! Min. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10924 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10924 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10924 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10924 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10924 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10924 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10924 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
No, 10924 Caminito Arcada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10924 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10924 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10924 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10924 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10924 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10924 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10924 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10924 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10924 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10924 Caminito Arcada has units with dishwashers.
