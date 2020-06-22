10917 Caminito Cerezo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

4 bedroom detached single family house in Scripps Ranch available for moving in on August 1st (with flexibility to move in July after 15th). Best public schools and safest neighborhood. Best location within Scripps Ranch area as just next to Miramar, Mira Mesa, and Poway. In person tour available: We are now taking viewing appointments for afternoon of this Saturday - June 6th. Please contact today to reserve your slot before it's gone. This house has lots of space for your entire family to enjoy. Large open floor plan with great room can be used as living room and formal dining room. Separate family room to hang out just off the kitchen. Breakfast nook area next to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and dual sinks. A large second bedroom has direct access to second bath with dual sink vanity as well. Two additional good sized bedrooms are on same floor. All hardwood flooring on first floor with two tone cabinets in kitchen with very new stainless steel appliances. Tons storage room with pantry in kitchen and separate walk in closet on first floor. Low maintenance landscaping and backyard. Central AC. Attached two car garage with a lot of shelf spaces and two car drive way outside. Plenty guest parking just next to the house. Access to community swimming pool, SPA, and club house. Close to free way (15 and 163), schools, shopping and all. Proof of income such as paystub or bank statement will be required after application. Text 714 3886868 for viewing.