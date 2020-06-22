All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:43 AM

10917 Caminito Cerezo

10917 Caminito Cerezo · (949) 247-8811
Location

10917 Caminito Cerezo, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
4 bedroom detached single family house in Scripps Ranch available for moving in on August 1st (with flexibility to move in July after 15th). Best public schools and safest neighborhood. Best location within Scripps Ranch area as just next to Miramar, Mira Mesa, and Poway. In person tour available: We are now taking viewing appointments for afternoon of this Saturday - June 6th. Please contact today to reserve your slot before it's gone. This house has lots of space for your entire family to enjoy. Large open floor plan with great room can be used as living room and formal dining room. Separate family room to hang out just off the kitchen. Breakfast nook area next to kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and dual sinks. A large second bedroom has direct access to second bath with dual sink vanity as well. Two additional good sized bedrooms are on same floor. All hardwood flooring on first floor with two tone cabinets in kitchen with very new stainless steel appliances. Tons storage room with pantry in kitchen and separate walk in closet on first floor. Low maintenance landscaping and backyard. Central AC. Attached two car garage with a lot of shelf spaces and two car drive way outside. Plenty guest parking just next to the house. Access to community swimming pool, SPA, and club house. Close to free way (15 and 163), schools, shopping and all. Proof of income such as paystub or bank statement will be required after application. Text 714 3886868 for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have any available units?
10917 Caminito Cerezo has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have?
Some of 10917 Caminito Cerezo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10917 Caminito Cerezo currently offering any rent specials?
10917 Caminito Cerezo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10917 Caminito Cerezo pet-friendly?
No, 10917 Caminito Cerezo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo offer parking?
Yes, 10917 Caminito Cerezo does offer parking.
Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10917 Caminito Cerezo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have a pool?
Yes, 10917 Caminito Cerezo has a pool.
Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have accessible units?
No, 10917 Caminito Cerezo does not have accessible units.
Does 10917 Caminito Cerezo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10917 Caminito Cerezo has units with dishwashers.
