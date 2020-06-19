10882 Whitehall Road

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave furnished

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the middle of Mira Mesa. Fully furnished. Move in Feb 2019, 1 year lease. Main bedroom has full size real bed, and other bedroom has queen size air bed (not a mattress bed). We have washer and dryer, big kitchen (no microwave) and 65 in. TV with Hulu, Netflix and local channels. The house is centrally located to many highways and the neighborhood is suburban yet conveniently close (walkable) to many stores and restaurants. Mira Mesa is super convenient to Miramar (heart of SD craft beer scene) and Sorrento Valley, Torrey Pines and La Jolla (without the high prices).



If the check in date of Feb 1, 2019 doesnt 100% work for you, contact me. We might be a little flexible.