Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10882 Whitehall Road

10882 Whitehall Road · No Longer Available
Location

10882 Whitehall Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the middle of Mira Mesa. Fully furnished. Move in Feb 2019, 1 year lease. Main bedroom has full size real bed, and other bedroom has queen size air bed (not a mattress bed). We have washer and dryer, big kitchen (no microwave) and 65 in. TV with Hulu, Netflix and local channels. The house is centrally located to many highways and the neighborhood is suburban yet conveniently close (walkable) to many stores and restaurants. Mira Mesa is super convenient to Miramar (heart of SD craft beer scene) and Sorrento Valley, Torrey Pines and La Jolla (without the high prices).

If the check in date of Feb 1, 2019 doesnt 100% work for you, contact me. We might be a little flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10882 Whitehall Road have any available units?
10882 Whitehall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10882 Whitehall Road currently offering any rent specials?
10882 Whitehall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10882 Whitehall Road pet-friendly?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road offer parking?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road does not offer parking.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10882 Whitehall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road have a pool?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road does not have a pool.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road have accessible units?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10882 Whitehall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10882 Whitehall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
