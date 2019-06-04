All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard

10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Townhome located in the Villa Martinique Community. Community offers adult pool, childrens pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. Unit has a spacious master bedroom with a tons of closet space and a seperate vanity area, two bedrooms are located on the second level along with full bathroom, one bedroom and half bath are located on the first level. Open kitchen with eat in dinning and direct access to large private patio/yard area with storage. Centrally located, close to Kearny Mesa business area, Tierrasanta shopping, restaurants and schools. Easy freeway access to 15 and 52. Water and trash included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 7/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have any available units?
10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have?
Some of 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity