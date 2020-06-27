Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 Available 11/15/19 Savannah Terrace 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 2 car attached garage - This large two bedroom two bathroom town home with an attached two car garage will be ready to move in on November 15th.



The kitchen includes granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and an eat in breakfast bar.



Two large bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are also included with the unit. Tenant pays SDGE & Water. The Owner pays for the trash service.



The Savannah Terrace community has countless amenities - swimming pool, spa, steam room, sauna, fitness center, racquetball court, half-court basketball, tot lot, BBQ and picnic area.



Walking distance to elementary school in Poway school district. Just off I-15 Poway Road and minutes to get on I-15, freeway 56 and shopping area.



** Pets are accepted with a pet rent of $35/month. Cats and Dogs less than 40 pounds.



(RLNE4477628)