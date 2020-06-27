All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26

10850 Serafina Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10850 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 Available 11/15/19 Savannah Terrace 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 2 car attached garage - This large two bedroom two bathroom town home with an attached two car garage will be ready to move in on November 15th.

The kitchen includes granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and an eat in breakfast bar.

Two large bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are also included with the unit. Tenant pays SDGE & Water. The Owner pays for the trash service.

The Savannah Terrace community has countless amenities - swimming pool, spa, steam room, sauna, fitness center, racquetball court, half-court basketball, tot lot, BBQ and picnic area.

Walking distance to elementary school in Poway school district. Just off I-15 Poway Road and minutes to get on I-15, freeway 56 and shopping area.

** Pets are accepted with a pet rent of $35/month. Cats and Dogs less than 40 pounds.

(RLNE4477628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have any available units?
10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have?
Some of 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 currently offering any rent specials?
10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 is pet friendly.
Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 offer parking?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 offers parking.
Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have a pool?
Yes, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 has a pool.
Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have accessible units?
No, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10850 Serafina Ln Unit 26 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University