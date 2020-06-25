Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bdr + Den, 2 Bath Condo w/Garage in Scripps Ranch! - Enjoy the location, amenities and beauty of this privately-owned condo in the Monarch Scripps Ranch Community.

This downstairs 1201 sq foot condo is well-appointed with beautiful upgrades! Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Flooring, Custom Paint, Neutral Carpeting, High ceilings, Upgraded shades, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, Central A/C and Heating, Walk-in Closets, Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Balcony.



Located in a gated community, this condo has a detached 2 car tandem garage with built in storage cabinets and electric car charging system. Access to community clubhouse amenities which include fitness center, business center, movie theater, recreation room w/kitchen, sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, cabana and BBQ area.



12-month lease. Water, Sewage, Trash and HOA Paid. *Small Pet allowed with Conditions/Deposit. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.



Close to Mira Mesa Market Shopping Center, Scripps Miramar Branch Library, Movie Theater, Restaurants, San Diego Miramar College, Alliant International University, Meanley Open Dog Park and short drive to San Diego Beaches. Close to Miramar Ranch Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Ranch High School. Easy access to I-15 and Hwy 56 freeways.



**This is a Privately Owned Condo, professionally managed by D&M Realty and Management. Please note Allure at Scripps Ranch Leasing Office on-site personnel are not be contacted about this rental**Contact Sandra at 858-750-9118 text/call to set up a private tour.



(RLNE4785183)