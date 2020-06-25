All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108

10840 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10840 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 Available 06/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Bdr + Den, 2 Bath Condo w/Garage in Scripps Ranch! - Enjoy the location, amenities and beauty of this privately-owned condo in the Monarch Scripps Ranch Community.
This downstairs 1201 sq foot condo is well-appointed with beautiful upgrades! Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Flooring, Custom Paint, Neutral Carpeting, High ceilings, Upgraded shades, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, Central A/C and Heating, Walk-in Closets, Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Balcony.

Located in a gated community, this condo has a detached 2 car tandem garage with built in storage cabinets and electric car charging system. Access to community clubhouse amenities which include fitness center, business center, movie theater, recreation room w/kitchen, sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, cabana and BBQ area.

12-month lease. Water, Sewage, Trash and HOA Paid. *Small Pet allowed with Conditions/Deposit. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay SDGE. Renters insurance required.

Close to Mira Mesa Market Shopping Center, Scripps Miramar Branch Library, Movie Theater, Restaurants, San Diego Miramar College, Alliant International University, Meanley Open Dog Park and short drive to San Diego Beaches. Close to Miramar Ranch Elementary School, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Ranch High School. Easy access to I-15 and Hwy 56 freeways.

**This is a Privately Owned Condo, professionally managed by D&M Realty and Management. Please note Allure at Scripps Ranch Leasing Office on-site personnel are not be contacted about this rental**Contact Sandra at 858-750-9118 text/call to set up a private tour.

(RLNE4785183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have any available units?
10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have?
Some of 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 currently offering any rent specials?
10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 is pet friendly.
Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 offer parking?
Yes, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 offers parking.
Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have a pool?
Yes, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 has a pool.
Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have accessible units?
No, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
