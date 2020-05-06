All apartments in San Diego
10838-142 Aderman Avenue

10838 Aderman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10838 Aderman Ave, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
10838-142 Aderman Avenue Available 04/15/19 Mira Mesa, 10838 Aderman Ave #142, Upper Corner Unit, AC, Fireplace, All Appliances, Community Pool, Spa, Sauna and Fitness! - Welcome home to this well-maintained upper corner unit located the popular Summit Ridge complex near Sorrento Valley. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile counters. Covered balcony. Two master bedrooms. Bedroom number one has his and hers closet with a mirrored wardrobe doors and a walk in shower. Bedroom number two has his and hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4740627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have any available units?
10838-142 Aderman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have?
Some of 10838-142 Aderman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10838-142 Aderman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10838-142 Aderman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10838-142 Aderman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue offers parking.
Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue has a pool.
Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10838-142 Aderman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10838-142 Aderman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
