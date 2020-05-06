Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

10838-142 Aderman Avenue Available 04/15/19 Mira Mesa, 10838 Aderman Ave #142, Upper Corner Unit, AC, Fireplace, All Appliances, Community Pool, Spa, Sauna and Fitness! - Welcome home to this well-maintained upper corner unit located the popular Summit Ridge complex near Sorrento Valley. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile counters. Covered balcony. Two master bedrooms. Bedroom number one has his and hers closet with a mirrored wardrobe doors and a walk in shower. Bedroom number two has his and hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home.



