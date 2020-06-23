All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10806 Via Cascabel
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

10806 Via Cascabel

10806 via Cascabel · No Longer Available
Location

10806 via Cascabel, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
10806 Via Cascabel Available 04/28/19 Tierrasanta 4 bed 3 bath Home furnished or unfurnished, Cul-de-sac, Nice neighborhood! - This is a single level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, beautifully furnished, sun room with a view into a Palm canyon, patios, view deck and attractive landscaping. Inside is upgraded with granite and beautiful flooring.
. The location is convenient to all freeways and located in central San Diego.
On a Cul-de-sac, in a quiet neighborhood of upscale homes, hiking trails through the canyons, 15 minutes to the beaches and La Jolla Cove, you will love it!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE2719133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 Via Cascabel have any available units?
10806 Via Cascabel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 Via Cascabel have?
Some of 10806 Via Cascabel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 Via Cascabel currently offering any rent specials?
10806 Via Cascabel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 Via Cascabel pet-friendly?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10806 Via Cascabel offer parking?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel does not offer parking.
Does 10806 Via Cascabel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 Via Cascabel have a pool?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel does not have a pool.
Does 10806 Via Cascabel have accessible units?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 Via Cascabel have units with dishwashers?
No, 10806 Via Cascabel does not have units with dishwashers.
