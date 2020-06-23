Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

10806 Via Cascabel Available 04/28/19 Tierrasanta 4 bed 3 bath Home furnished or unfurnished, Cul-de-sac, Nice neighborhood! - This is a single level home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, beautifully furnished, sun room with a view into a Palm canyon, patios, view deck and attractive landscaping. Inside is upgraded with granite and beautiful flooring.

. The location is convenient to all freeways and located in central San Diego.

On a Cul-de-sac, in a quiet neighborhood of upscale homes, hiking trails through the canyons, 15 minutes to the beaches and La Jolla Cove, you will love it!

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



(RLNE2719133)