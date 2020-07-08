All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10797 Caminito Bravura.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10797 Caminito Bravura
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10797 Caminito Bravura

10797 Caminito Bravura · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10797 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
10797 Caminito Bravura - 10797 Caminito Bravura Available 06/27/20 Huge 4 br, 2ba, yard, on the S.D. River! - Very large 4 br, 2ba, townhome. One bedroom downstairs, located in a great complex along the San Diego River. Fenced patio area, 2 reserved parking spaces, one covered, dining room, storage. Complex has pool and tennis. On a cul de sac. Water and trash are included in the rent. Near Qualcomm Stadium, SDSU, and Mission/Fashion Valley Malls. Quick access to the 8, 15, 163, and 805 freeways.

No pets allowed.

(RLNE3781358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10797 Caminito Bravura have any available units?
10797 Caminito Bravura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10797 Caminito Bravura have?
Some of 10797 Caminito Bravura's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10797 Caminito Bravura currently offering any rent specials?
10797 Caminito Bravura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10797 Caminito Bravura pet-friendly?
No, 10797 Caminito Bravura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10797 Caminito Bravura offer parking?
Yes, 10797 Caminito Bravura offers parking.
Does 10797 Caminito Bravura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10797 Caminito Bravura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10797 Caminito Bravura have a pool?
Yes, 10797 Caminito Bravura has a pool.
Does 10797 Caminito Bravura have accessible units?
No, 10797 Caminito Bravura does not have accessible units.
Does 10797 Caminito Bravura have units with dishwashers?
No, 10797 Caminito Bravura does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University