Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10705 Wexford Street 3
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

10705 Wexford Street 3

10705 Wexford Street · No Longer Available
Location

10705 Wexford Street, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 Updated Scripps Ranch Townhouse - Property Id: 282329

Updated unit in very nice townhouse complex boasting a relaxing pool and fun playground. Walkable to grocery stores, restaurants, parks, schools & hospital.

The unit itself includes:
Double car garage
Balcony
High ceilings
Walk-in closet
Updated vinyl wood flooring
Only one adjoining wall

Nearby schools include Innovations Academy, Dingeman Elementary School and Morning Creek Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe and House of Black - Coffee Company. Nearby restaurants include El Pollo Loco, McDonald's and Sammy's Woodfired Pizza. Near Sabre Springs Park, Lakeview Park and Views West Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282329
Property Id 282329

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5786250)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have any available units?
10705 Wexford Street 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have?
Some of 10705 Wexford Street 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 Wexford Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Wexford Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Wexford Street 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10705 Wexford Street 3 is pet friendly.
Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Wexford Street 3 offers parking.
Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10705 Wexford Street 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have a pool?
Yes, 10705 Wexford Street 3 has a pool.
Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 10705 Wexford Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Wexford Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10705 Wexford Street 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
