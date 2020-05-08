10705 Wexford Street 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 Updated Scripps Ranch Townhouse - Property Id: 282329



Updated unit in very nice townhouse complex boasting a relaxing pool and fun playground. Walkable to grocery stores, restaurants, parks, schools & hospital.



The unit itself includes:

Double car garage

Balcony

High ceilings

Walk-in closet

Updated vinyl wood flooring

Only one adjoining wall



Nearby schools include Innovations Academy, Dingeman Elementary School and Morning Creek Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe and House of Black - Coffee Company. Nearby restaurants include El Pollo Loco, McDonald's and Sammy's Woodfired Pizza. Near Sabre Springs Park, Lakeview Park and Views West Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282329

Property Id 282329



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5786250)