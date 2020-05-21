All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108

10669 San Diego Mission Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10669 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Newly Renovated 1B/1BA Condo w/ A/C, Parking & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Newly renovated 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Mission Valley featuring 648 SF of living space. This gorgeous property boasts:
-NEW paint & luxury vinyl plank throughout the entire unit!
-NEW appliances in beautiful kitchen w/ contemporary light fixtures
-Gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout!
-Spacious bedroom w/ oversized closet & ceiling fan
-Upgraded full bathroom w/ custom tiling & vanity!
-Huge living room w/ ceiling fan & large patio
-Nest smart heat & A/C system!
-2 parking spaces (1 covered reserved space plus 1 permit parking space)
-Walking distance to a San Diego Trolley stop!
-Mission Plaza community packed w/ amenities: swimming pools, spas, fitness center, BBQs, clubhouse, tennis courts & volleyball courts!
-Fantastic location just off highway 8 down the road from Mission Valley & Fashion Valley Malls!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1675
- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op washer/dryer in building
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_9k3UG0WM4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- PARKING: 2 total--1 reserved covered space & 1 permit parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: bamboo blinds on patio. Storage cabinet at parking space not for tenant use.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have any available units?
10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have?
Some of 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University