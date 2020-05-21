10669 San Diego Mission Rd Unit 108

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1B/1BA Condo w/ A/C, Parking & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Newly renovated 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Mission Valley featuring 648 SF of living space. This gorgeous property boasts:

-NEW paint & luxury vinyl plank throughout the entire unit!

-NEW appliances in beautiful kitchen w/ contemporary light fixtures

-Gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout!

-Spacious bedroom w/ oversized closet & ceiling fan

-Upgraded full bathroom w/ custom tiling & vanity!

-Huge living room w/ ceiling fan & large patio

-Nest smart heat & A/C system!

-2 parking spaces (1 covered reserved space plus 1 permit parking space)

-Walking distance to a San Diego Trolley stop!

-Mission Plaza community packed w/ amenities: swimming pools, spas, fitness center, BBQs, clubhouse, tennis courts & volleyball courts!

-Fantastic location just off highway 8 down the road from Mission Valley & Fashion Valley Malls!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1675

- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op washer/dryer in building

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_9k3UG0WM4

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: 2 total--1 reserved covered space & 1 permit parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: bamboo blinds on patio. Storage cabinet at parking space not for tenant use.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



