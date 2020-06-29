1064 Anchorage Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Point Loma Bayside Living! 3BR/2.5Bath 3 Story 2 Car Garage and VIEWS!! $4,795/MO - Wake up on the Bay! Seaside Living at Seven on Anchorage Lane - Footsteps from San Diego Yacht Club, La Playa Trail and the Village of Point Loma! This private, urban and elegant townhome provides stunning harbor views from multiple deck areas and an abundance of windows on each of the 3 floors! The end unit location, over-sized 2 car attached garage and large entertainers kitchen add to the appeal of this special home! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,141 sq. feet of living area.



Tenants responsible for gas/electric.

Available NOW.

1 year lease

Rent: $4,795, Deposit: $4,795.

Small dogs allowed with $250 pet deposit/ $50 pet rent per pet

Renter's Insurance Required



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c52b95ba-212c-4933-9d9c-c62ce99a6180



Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($12,250 minimum income/month)

Lease term: 1 year lease



Sorry, No cosigners. Note for larger vehicles-the clearance for the garage is 78" high



(RLNE5507718)