San Diego, CA
1064 Anchorage Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

1064 Anchorage Lane

1064 Anchorage Ln · No Longer Available
San Diego
Location

1064 Anchorage Ln, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Point Loma Bayside Living! 3BR/2.5Bath 3 Story 2 Car Garage and VIEWS!! $4,795/MO - Wake up on the Bay! Seaside Living at Seven on Anchorage Lane - Footsteps from San Diego Yacht Club, La Playa Trail and the Village of Point Loma! This private, urban and elegant townhome provides stunning harbor views from multiple deck areas and an abundance of windows on each of the 3 floors! The end unit location, over-sized 2 car attached garage and large entertainers kitchen add to the appeal of this special home! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,141 sq. feet of living area.

Tenants responsible for gas/electric.
Available NOW.
1 year lease
Rent: $4,795, Deposit: $4,795.
Small dogs allowed with $250 pet deposit/ $50 pet rent per pet
Renter's Insurance Required

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c52b95ba-212c-4933-9d9c-c62ce99a6180

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($12,250 minimum income/month)
Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners. Note for larger vehicles-the clearance for the garage is 78" high

(RLNE5507718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Anchorage Lane have any available units?
1064 Anchorage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Anchorage Lane have?
Some of 1064 Anchorage Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Anchorage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Anchorage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Anchorage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Anchorage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Anchorage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Anchorage Lane offers parking.
Does 1064 Anchorage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 Anchorage Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Anchorage Lane have a pool?
No, 1064 Anchorage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Anchorage Lane have accessible units?
No, 1064 Anchorage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Anchorage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Anchorage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
