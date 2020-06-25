10628 Carmel View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center pool internet access media room tennis court

***Carmel Valley -Del Mar ***

This convenient, comfortable and stylish condo is located in an incredibly lushly landscaped garden setting in Carmel Valley. You will enjoy the quiet zen-like setting with its many streams, Koi ponds and wandering walks. It is close to many corporate centers while you will also find beaches (Del Mar, Torrey Pines), shopping dining and movie theatres just a few minutes away a the upscale Del mar Highlands Town Center with more dining and boutiques in the quaint Del Mar Village. You can easily access the freeways (56, I-5, 805) to get to all areas of San Diego! The condo is nicely appointed with queen beds in both the master suite and guest bedroom- each with plenty of closet space too! Bring your inner chef for the well-equipped and updated kitchen. This is a corner, downstairs unit with a nice open feeling, lots of light and a great bar open to the living and dining rooms.



Relax in front of the cozy fireplace during cool evenings and enjoy the patio sitting area too. Plenty of storage space throughout. Fully equipped with all linens, just bring your clothes and begin relaxing! Or if you are working at one of the many nearby business centers this is the spot for you! Cable TV, internet and all utilities (with reasonable limits) included.

The pool and Jacuzzi are both nearby and there are tennis courts on the grounds also!

Full sized stackable washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience.

Ground floor level / End unit ( Close to pool )



This is a non-smoking property.

Sorry, no pets.