10626 Rancho Carmel Drive

Three Bedroom Home in Rancho Bernardo - Beautiful two story home in the gated community of Carmel Mountain Ranch. Community amenities include two gated entries to the community, two neighborhood pools and childrens recreation areas.



Upon entering, you are welcomed into the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gorgeous plank flooring, elegant fireplace, decorative high-end ceiling fan, a built-in niche for a flat screen TV and direct access to the guest bathroom and a lovely formal dining area with beautiful laminate wood flooring.



The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and an abundant amount of cabinet and countertop space and gorgeous custom tile flooring. The bay window is perfect for small plants and herbs. Open to the kitchen is a casual dining area with a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door to the yard. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher.



Also located downstairs is the spacious master bedroom. The master bedroom features wood plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, air conditioner and a master bathroom. Master bathroom has beautiful custom tile, tub shower combo, skylight and a large double basin vanity. Large mirrored closet doors open to a walk-in closet.



Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with gorgeous laminate wood flooring. The upstairs guest bath features a long single basin countertop, tub/shower combo and beautiful custom tile.



Other highlights include plantation shutters throughout, central H&A, and a washer & dryer in the garage. The backyard is nice and private with no neighbors behind.



Pet OK. The HOA will only allow ONE dog or cat. No more than one pet is permitted.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



