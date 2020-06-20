1058 Woodrow Ave n/a

Amenities
$2750 /3br - 1410ft2 -Immaculate & Upgraded Home! - Property Id: 127054
UPGRADED family home with great backyard in desirable area. New Hardwood-style flooring throughout, designer interior paints and a well manicured backyard. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ceiling fans throughout, laundry room, central air/heat, tiled kitchen and baths, overhead microwave, a refrigerator and washer/dryer!!
Close to 32nd St and Coronado Naval Bases!!
Pets will be considered on case by case basis, $500 per pet deposit required.
