1058 Woodrow Ave n/a

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$2750 /3br - 1410ft2 -Immaculate & Upgraded Home! - Property Id: 127054



UPGRADED family home with great backyard in desirable area. New Hardwood-style flooring throughout, designer interior paints and a well manicured backyard. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ceiling fans throughout, laundry room, central air/heat, tiled kitchen and baths, overhead microwave, a refrigerator and washer/dryer!!

Close to 32nd St and Coronado Naval Bases!!



Pets will be considered on case by case basis, $500 per pet deposit required.



