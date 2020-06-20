All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1058 Woodrow Ave n/a

1058 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1058 Woodrow Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2750 /3br - 1410ft2 -Immaculate & Upgraded Home! - Property Id: 127054

UPGRADED family home with great backyard in desirable area. New Hardwood-style flooring throughout, designer interior paints and a well manicured backyard. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ceiling fans throughout, laundry room, central air/heat, tiled kitchen and baths, overhead microwave, a refrigerator and washer/dryer!!
Close to 32nd St and Coronado Naval Bases!!

Pets will be considered on case by case basis, $500 per pet deposit required.

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127054
Property Id 127054

(RLNE5410598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have any available units?
1058 Woodrow Ave n/a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have?
Some of 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Woodrow Ave n/a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a offer parking?
No, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a does not offer parking.
Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have a pool?
No, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have accessible units?
No, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Woodrow Ave n/a has units with dishwashers.
