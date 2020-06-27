10537 Caminito Memosac

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Bright and sunny in a very quiet location and View,Complex has been-renovated by HOA,Central A/C,Travertine flooring, mirrored closet doors, upscale carpets. Upstairs bath just remodeled and many can lights throughout. Dual pane windows and beautifully remodeled kitchen. Very large and private decks with some good views towards SeaWorld. 2 Car garage and laundry room inside the unit.Community pool and Spa. Walk to excellent Marshall Middle School and across from a duck pond,Von's shopping center.