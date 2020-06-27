All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

10537 Caminito Memosac

10537 Caminito Memosac · No Longer Available
Location

10537 Caminito Memosac, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright and sunny in a very quiet location and View,Complex has been-renovated by HOA,Central A/C,Travertine flooring, mirrored closet doors, upscale carpets. Upstairs bath just remodeled and many can lights throughout. Dual pane windows and beautifully remodeled kitchen. Very large and private decks with some good views towards SeaWorld. 2 Car garage and laundry room inside the unit.Community pool and Spa. Walk to excellent Marshall Middle School and across from a duck pond,Von's shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10537 Caminito Memosac have any available units?
10537 Caminito Memosac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10537 Caminito Memosac have?
Some of 10537 Caminito Memosac's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10537 Caminito Memosac currently offering any rent specials?
10537 Caminito Memosac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10537 Caminito Memosac pet-friendly?
No, 10537 Caminito Memosac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10537 Caminito Memosac offer parking?
Yes, 10537 Caminito Memosac offers parking.
Does 10537 Caminito Memosac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10537 Caminito Memosac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10537 Caminito Memosac have a pool?
Yes, 10537 Caminito Memosac has a pool.
Does 10537 Caminito Memosac have accessible units?
No, 10537 Caminito Memosac does not have accessible units.
Does 10537 Caminito Memosac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10537 Caminito Memosac has units with dishwashers.

