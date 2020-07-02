10528 Caminito Obra

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Mira Mesa 2bdrm/2bath Completly remodeled Cottage, You will like! - 2 bed 2 bathroom cottage in a cul de sac on a green belt with a community pool. This beautiful cottage-like home has just been remodeled including wood floors, new cabinets, new windows, new appliances, living room with a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer, and a large fenced in patio for relaxation. 2 car covered parking included.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert (858)565-6420

or Art Bell 858-229-4909 (till the Jan 15th)

Scott@WeRentSD.com

www.WeRentSD.com



