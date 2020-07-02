All apartments in San Diego
10528 Caminito Obra

10528 Caminito Obra · No Longer Available
Location

10528 Caminito Obra, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Mira Mesa 2bdrm/2bath Completly remodeled Cottage, You will like! - 2 bed 2 bathroom cottage in a cul de sac on a green belt with a community pool. This beautiful cottage-like home has just been remodeled including wood floors, new cabinets, new windows, new appliances, living room with a fireplace, a laundry room with washer and dryer, and a large fenced in patio for relaxation. 2 car covered parking included.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert (858)565-6420
or Art Bell 858-229-4909 (till the Jan 15th)
Scott@WeRentSD.com
www.WeRentSD.com

(RLNE5455091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 Caminito Obra have any available units?
10528 Caminito Obra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10528 Caminito Obra have?
Some of 10528 Caminito Obra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 Caminito Obra currently offering any rent specials?
10528 Caminito Obra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 Caminito Obra pet-friendly?
Yes, 10528 Caminito Obra is pet friendly.
Does 10528 Caminito Obra offer parking?
Yes, 10528 Caminito Obra offers parking.
Does 10528 Caminito Obra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10528 Caminito Obra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 Caminito Obra have a pool?
Yes, 10528 Caminito Obra has a pool.
Does 10528 Caminito Obra have accessible units?
No, 10528 Caminito Obra does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 Caminito Obra have units with dishwashers?
No, 10528 Caminito Obra does not have units with dishwashers.

