1039 University Avenue - Unit B

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All utilities and water included!

A cozy, lovely upstairs unit with style and privacy, live in a walkers paradise neighborhood with a walk score of 91. This unit has hardwood floors throughout it is tastefully painted and private. Granite kitchen countertops. A great place to call home.

In the heart of Hillcrest on University Ave, you are on the second floor of a mixed-use building. Near many restaurants, across the street from Trader Joes and Von's, coffee shops, retail. Walk, bike, or public transportation is nearby. The building is conveniently located just off of the 163 and within walking distance to the heart of Hillcrest.



Pet OK, (dog or cat) Breed and weight restriction. $250 Pet deposit required.

Credit and Background Check required for all applicants age 18 and over. 2.75X combined monthly income min. 2 ppl max.

