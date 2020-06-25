All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 25 2019 at 3:55 AM

1039 University Avenue - Unit B

1039 University Ave
Location

1039 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All utilities and water included!
A cozy, lovely upstairs unit with style and privacy, live in a walkers paradise neighborhood with a walk score of 91. This unit has hardwood floors throughout it is tastefully painted and private. Granite kitchen countertops. A great place to call home.
In the heart of Hillcrest on University Ave, you are on the second floor of a mixed-use building. Near many restaurants, across the street from Trader Joes and Von's, coffee shops, retail. Walk, bike, or public transportation is nearby. The building is conveniently located just off of the 163 and within walking distance to the heart of Hillcrest.

Pet OK, (dog or cat) Breed and weight restriction. $250 Pet deposit required.
Credit and Background Check required for all applicants age 18 and over. 2.75X combined monthly income min. 2 ppl max.
A great place on the boulevard that is pet-friendly and includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have any available units?
1039 University Avenue - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have?
Some of 1039 University Avenue - Unit B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 University Avenue - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1039 University Avenue - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 University Avenue - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B offer parking?
No, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have a pool?
No, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 University Avenue - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 University Avenue - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
