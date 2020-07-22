1036 Sunset Crossing Point

Amenities

3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Two story home located at the Westport at Pacific Cove in San Diego. Property located near Ocean View Hills Elementary, San Ysidro Middle School, San Ysidro High School and Ocean View Hills neighborhood park.



This home has tile and wood flooring. The kitchen has an island and granite counter tops. The appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.



The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, double bathroom sinks, a stand up shower and bath tub. Fenced backyard with patio and views of the mountains.



Parking available in the 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. Small pet okay on approval with additional deposit required.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



