Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1036 Sunset Crossing Point

1036 Sunset Crossing Point · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Sunset Crossing Point, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Two story home located at the Westport at Pacific Cove in San Diego. Property located near Ocean View Hills Elementary, San Ysidro Middle School, San Ysidro High School and Ocean View Hills neighborhood park.

This home has tile and wood flooring. The kitchen has an island and granite counter tops. The appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave.

The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, double bathroom sinks, a stand up shower and bath tub. Fenced backyard with patio and views of the mountains.

Parking available in the 2 car garage, driveway and street parking. Small pet okay on approval with additional deposit required.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5485918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have any available units?
1036 Sunset Crossing Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have?
Some of 1036 Sunset Crossing Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Sunset Crossing Point currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Sunset Crossing Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Sunset Crossing Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point offers parking.
Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have a pool?
No, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have accessible units?
No, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Sunset Crossing Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Sunset Crossing Point does not have units with dishwashers.
