Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

10358 Wateridge Cir #320

10358 Wateridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10358 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
10358 Wateridge Cir #320 Available 09/20/19 ***NEW LISTING: Spacious 3bd/2.5ba in Sorrento Valley!*** - Popular Wateridge town home in Sorrento Valley. This tri-level residence at Wateridge Circle is a must see! Large eat-in kitchen, attached 2 car garage with direct access to the residence! Other amenities: AC, fireplace in living room and plenty of storage in the garage.

Community recreation facilities include pool, spa, tennis, volleyball sand court, barbeque and park area. Close to Qualcomm and UTC! Owner pays HOA.
Schools: Sandburg Elementary, Challenger Middle School, Mira Mesa High School. Easy access to freeway 5 and the 805 and convenient to multiple shopping centers and Qualcomm. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE2117174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have any available units?
10358 Wateridge Cir #320 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have?
Some of 10358 Wateridge Cir #320's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 currently offering any rent specials?
10358 Wateridge Cir #320 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 pet-friendly?
No, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 offer parking?
Yes, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 offers parking.
Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have a pool?
Yes, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 has a pool.
Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have accessible units?
No, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 does not have accessible units.
Does 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10358 Wateridge Cir #320 does not have units with dishwashers.
