All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1033 University Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1033 University Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:42 PM

1033 University Ave

1033 University Avenue · (619) 631-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1033 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Fabulous penthouse apartment in a fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest. Rarely available single-level unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx. 2200 sq. ft. Bright, open floor plan, granite, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Your own private 1200+ sq. ft. rooftop deck with views of University Ave. Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and oversized tub. In-unit washer/dryer, one gated parking space, and dedicated elevator. Near an abundance of amazing restaurants and shops, and 163.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 University Ave have any available units?
1033 University Ave has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 University Ave have?
Some of 1033 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1033 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1033 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1033 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1033 University Ave offers parking.
Does 1033 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 University Ave have a pool?
No, 1033 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1033 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 1033 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 University Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1033 University Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity