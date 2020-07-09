All apartments in San Diego
10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292

10321 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Location

10321 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous Updated Condo Available Now in Desirable Rancho Penasquitos - San Diego SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
www.sandiegorpm.com
Or call 858-485-6565

Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo located on the 2nd floor of the popular Terra Vista Community. This unit is in excellent condition and has been updated with decorator paint, stone counters, wooden cabinets, beautiful carpeting throughout, and it's light and bright! The home is approximately 572 sqft; 1 assigned carport parking space comes with this unit plus lots of visitor parking and it's close to the pool area. This unit has many impressive features such as all major appliances including stacking washer and dryer, fire place, air conditioning, private balcony that is perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day, lots of storage and is move-in ready! This unit is a corner unit for maximum privacy and it's in a well maintained complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area and Gym. Water and trash is included in rent. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities nearby; Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE2698390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have any available units?
10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have?
Some of 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 is pet friendly.
Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 offer parking?
Yes, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 offers parking.
Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have a pool?
Yes, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 has a pool.
Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have accessible units?
No, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292 does not have units with dishwashers.

