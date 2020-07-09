10321 Azuaga Street, Unit 292

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Gorgeous Updated Condo Available Now in Desirable Rancho Penasquitos - San Diego SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo located on the 2nd floor of the popular Terra Vista Community. This unit is in excellent condition and has been updated with decorator paint, stone counters, wooden cabinets, beautiful carpeting throughout, and it's light and bright! The home is approximately 572 sqft; 1 assigned carport parking space comes with this unit plus lots of visitor parking and it's close to the pool area. This unit has many impressive features such as all major appliances including stacking washer and dryer, fire place, air conditioning, private balcony that is perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day, lots of storage and is move-in ready! This unit is a corner unit for maximum privacy and it's in a well maintained complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area and Gym. Water and trash is included in rent. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities nearby; Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence.



