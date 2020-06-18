All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

10302 Caminito Agadir

10302 Caminito Agadir · No Longer Available
Location

10302 Caminito Agadir, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10302 Caminito Agadir Available 09/01/19 4BD/2.5BA Townhome in Timberlane Community - - End Unit in Cul-de-sac Type Street
- 20 Inch Tile Floors Throughout Downstairs
- 2 Car Garage
- Walk Distance to Hendricks Pond
- Community Pool / Spa / Clubhouse
- Close to Freeway Access
- Close to Schools

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Water & Sewer Paid
- APPLIANCES: Frig
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Swimming Pool, Spa, and Clubhouse

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5055841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10302 Caminito Agadir have any available units?
10302 Caminito Agadir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10302 Caminito Agadir have?
Some of 10302 Caminito Agadir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10302 Caminito Agadir currently offering any rent specials?
10302 Caminito Agadir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10302 Caminito Agadir pet-friendly?
No, 10302 Caminito Agadir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10302 Caminito Agadir offer parking?
Yes, 10302 Caminito Agadir offers parking.
Does 10302 Caminito Agadir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10302 Caminito Agadir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10302 Caminito Agadir have a pool?
Yes, 10302 Caminito Agadir has a pool.
Does 10302 Caminito Agadir have accessible units?
No, 10302 Caminito Agadir does not have accessible units.
Does 10302 Caminito Agadir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10302 Caminito Agadir does not have units with dishwashers.
