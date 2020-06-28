All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

10300 Caminito Cuervo #56

10300 Caminito Cuervo
Location

10300 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 Available 10/07/19 Marvelous Corner Condo in Mission Valley - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley. It is located within walking distance to the Stadium, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. And located at the end of a cul-de-sac which eliminates much of the traffic.

This second floor condo offers an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. It features beautiful travertine style tile throughout your main living space and kitchen, neutral paint and vertical blinds.

Your living room feature a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings or enjoy your balcony for the summer evenings and star gazing.

Your kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven, range and dishwasher with lots of cabinets and lighting. A ceiling fan light for your dining area.

The bedrooms have plush carpet. Your master bedroom has plenty of room for a CA king bed and dressers. The master bathroom is very spacious with a step in shower and extra counter space.
Guest bathroom has soak tub and shower.

The laundry facility is at each end of the building. Because this is a corner unit, you're only steps away to clean clothes! It offers an amazing pool, sauna, barbecue area with lots of seating, a gym, racquet ball courts, tennis courts, or enjoy the lovely social room of your building on the first floor.

Plenty of guest parking too!.

Owner will permit one pet cat with an additional $500 deposit.

Renters Insurance Required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3132595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have any available units?
10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have?
Some of 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 is pet friendly.
Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 offer parking?
Yes, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 offers parking.
Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have a pool?
Yes, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 has a pool.
Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have accessible units?
No, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 has units with dishwashers.
