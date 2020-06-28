Amenities

10300 Caminito Cuervo #56 Available 10/07/19 Marvelous Corner Condo in Mission Valley - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley. It is located within walking distance to the Stadium, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. And located at the end of a cul-de-sac which eliminates much of the traffic.



This second floor condo offers an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. It features beautiful travertine style tile throughout your main living space and kitchen, neutral paint and vertical blinds.



Your living room feature a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings or enjoy your balcony for the summer evenings and star gazing.



Your kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven, range and dishwasher with lots of cabinets and lighting. A ceiling fan light for your dining area.



The bedrooms have plush carpet. Your master bedroom has plenty of room for a CA king bed and dressers. The master bathroom is very spacious with a step in shower and extra counter space.

Guest bathroom has soak tub and shower.



The laundry facility is at each end of the building. Because this is a corner unit, you're only steps away to clean clothes! It offers an amazing pool, sauna, barbecue area with lots of seating, a gym, racquet ball courts, tennis courts, or enjoy the lovely social room of your building on the first floor.



Plenty of guest parking too!.



Owner will permit one pet cat with an additional $500 deposit.



Renters Insurance Required.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3132595)