10272 Black Mountain Road #156

Renovated One Bedroom Condo in Mira Mesa - This upstairs one bedroom condo is located in the Quail Creek Condominium Community and has been completely renovated with modern design and colors. The kitchen features new cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, recessed LED lighting, and all new stainless appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave). You will love the new wood plank flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedroom only.

There is an Air conditioner / Heater in the living room and a wall heater in the bedroom. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet with mirrored doors, and a separate vanity area with all new matching cabinets and quartz counters. There is a balcony with storage closet as well. TWO assigned parking spaces!



Quail Creek is perfectly located - close to Sorrento Valley, local colleges, Hwy 15, Miramar Marine Base and just a short drive to the San Diego Metro area. There is a community pool, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse.



Deposit ONLY $1000

Water and trash service provided.

No Pets.



