San Diego, CA
10272 Black Mountain Road #156
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

10272 Black Mountain Road #156

10272 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mira Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10272 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Renovated One Bedroom Condo in Mira Mesa - This upstairs one bedroom condo is located in the Quail Creek Condominium Community and has been completely renovated with modern design and colors. The kitchen features new cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, recessed LED lighting, and all new stainless appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave). You will love the new wood plank flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedroom only.
There is an Air conditioner / Heater in the living room and a wall heater in the bedroom. The large bedroom has a walk-in closet with mirrored doors, and a separate vanity area with all new matching cabinets and quartz counters. There is a balcony with storage closet as well. TWO assigned parking spaces!

Quail Creek is perfectly located - close to Sorrento Valley, local colleges, Hwy 15, Miramar Marine Base and just a short drive to the San Diego Metro area. There is a community pool, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse.

Deposit ONLY $1000
Water and trash service provided.
No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3973825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

