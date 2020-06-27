All apartments in San Diego
10271 Drumcliff Avenue

10271 Drumcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10271 Drumcliff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Story in Mira Mesa walk to Mason Elementary and Mesa Verde Park - OPEN THURS (8/8) 12-12:30 - This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1121 esf and has a large rear yard with a yardman. It has low water landscape and new upgraded Wood Laminate flooring and fresh paint and new window blinds. New Stove and Refrigerator. Great location close to Mason Elementary school within walking distance and Mesa Verde Park. Easy access to all freeways and shopping. Feel free to drive by to see the location and stop by during Showing Times.

Email us and we will email you when it's ready for viewing. Upcoming Showing times: TUES (8/13) 5:30 pm, WED (8/14) 4:00 pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have any available units?
10271 Drumcliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have?
Some of 10271 Drumcliff Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10271 Drumcliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10271 Drumcliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10271 Drumcliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue offer parking?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10271 Drumcliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10271 Drumcliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
