10271 Drumcliff Avenue

Single Story in Mira Mesa walk to Mason Elementary and Mesa Verde Park - OPEN THURS (8/8) 12-12:30 - This single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1121 esf and has a large rear yard with a yardman. It has low water landscape and new upgraded Wood Laminate flooring and fresh paint and new window blinds. New Stove and Refrigerator. Great location close to Mason Elementary school within walking distance and Mesa Verde Park. Easy access to all freeways and shopping. Feel free to drive by to see the location and stop by during Showing Times.



No Pets Allowed



