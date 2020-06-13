Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

10264 Saluda Ave Available 05/08/19 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story House in Mira Mesa - Single story house in San Diego located within walking distance to Mesa Verde Park.



This home has a very bright and open layout, there is carpet and tile flooring. The kitchen comes with the gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. There is plenty of counter and cabinet space.



There is a family room, wall heating, ceiling fans, the master bedroom has been updated, there is a washer and dryer in unit. Backyard is fenced with a patio area, gardener service included. 2-car garage (tandem parking) plus additional garage room for storage.



Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



