Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10264 Saluda Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

10264 Saluda Ave

10264 Saluda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10264 Saluda Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10264 Saluda Ave Available 05/08/19 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story House in Mira Mesa - Single story house in San Diego located within walking distance to Mesa Verde Park.

This home has a very bright and open layout, there is carpet and tile flooring. The kitchen comes with the gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. There is plenty of counter and cabinet space.

There is a family room, wall heating, ceiling fans, the master bedroom has been updated, there is a washer and dryer in unit. Backyard is fenced with a patio area, gardener service included. 2-car garage (tandem parking) plus additional garage room for storage.

Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3316867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10264 Saluda Ave have any available units?
10264 Saluda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10264 Saluda Ave have?
Some of 10264 Saluda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10264 Saluda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10264 Saluda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10264 Saluda Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10264 Saluda Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10264 Saluda Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10264 Saluda Ave offers parking.
Does 10264 Saluda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10264 Saluda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10264 Saluda Ave have a pool?
No, 10264 Saluda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10264 Saluda Ave have accessible units?
No, 10264 Saluda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10264 Saluda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10264 Saluda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
