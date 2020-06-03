10263 Caminito Rio Branco

Amenities

4 Bedrooms in the Heart of coveted Scripps Ranch - Fresh appeal in Scripps Ranch! New paint, flooring and modern, vaulted ceilings give this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath twin home an updated look. Spacious two-story with just under 1,800 sf of living space, with newly remodeled kitchen and bath. Enjoy the warm San Diego nights as you are just steps to the heated community pool/jacuzzi. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of light. 2 Car attached garage with laundry. Oversized Master Suite opens to western facing balcony. Convenient to shops, trails and lake! Top rated Scripps Ranch High school, Marshall Middle, and Miramar Elementary.



(RLNE5131352)