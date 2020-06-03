All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10263 Caminito Rio Branco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10263 Caminito Rio Branco
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

10263 Caminito Rio Branco

10263 Caminito Rio Branco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10263 Caminito Rio Branco, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms in the Heart of coveted Scripps Ranch - Fresh appeal in Scripps Ranch! New paint, flooring and modern, vaulted ceilings give this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath twin home an updated look. Spacious two-story with just under 1,800 sf of living space, with newly remodeled kitchen and bath. Enjoy the warm San Diego nights as you are just steps to the heated community pool/jacuzzi. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of light. 2 Car attached garage with laundry. Oversized Master Suite opens to western facing balcony. Convenient to shops, trails and lake! Top rated Scripps Ranch High school, Marshall Middle, and Miramar Elementary.

(RLNE5131352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have any available units?
10263 Caminito Rio Branco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have?
Some of 10263 Caminito Rio Branco's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Caminito Rio Branco currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Caminito Rio Branco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Caminito Rio Branco pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco is pet friendly.
Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco offer parking?
Yes, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco offers parking.
Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco has a pool.
Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have accessible units?
No, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Caminito Rio Branco have units with dishwashers?
No, 10263 Caminito Rio Branco does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University