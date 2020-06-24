10260 Black Mountain Road,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

NO PETS ALLOWED! Take a look at the photos of this all freshly painted, lower floor, 1 bedroom to really see the value of what you are getting for your money! A Wall AC unit, Tile flooring in the kitchen and Bathroom, and Laminate flooring in the living room and Bedroom. Yes, you DO NOT PAY for Water! You get 1 covered parking space and walking distance to the Washer and Dryer facility. You also have access to the community pool, spa, tennis court. Yes, you walk to Miramar College and Parks!