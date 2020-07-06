Amenities
10258 Black Mountain Rd. #137
San Diego, CA 92126
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom CONDO
• $1,695 per month
• $1,600 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
•913 sq ft
• Cats or small dog allowed with additional deposit
FEATURES:
• BRAND new paint
• Excellent location near Miramar college
• New refrigerator
• Tile
• More information and photos coming soon!
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.