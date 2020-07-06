Amenities

10258 Black Mountain Rd. #137

San Diego, CA 92126

____________________________

Available SOON!

____________________________

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/2 bathroom CONDO

• $1,695 per month

• $1,600 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

•913 sq ft

• Cats or small dog allowed with additional deposit



FEATURES:

• BRAND new paint

• Excellent location near Miramar college

• New refrigerator

• Tile

• More information and photos coming soon!



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

