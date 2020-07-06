All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10258 Black Mountain Rd #137
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:02 PM

10258 Black Mountain Rd #137

10258 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10258 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10258 Black Mountain Rd. #137
San Diego, CA 92126
____________________________
Available SOON!
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom CONDO
• $1,695 per month
• $1,600 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
•913 sq ft
• Cats or small dog allowed with additional deposit

FEATURES:
• BRAND new paint
• Excellent location near Miramar college
• New refrigerator
• Tile
• More information and photos coming soon!

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 7/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have any available units?
10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 currently offering any rent specials?
10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 is pet friendly.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 offer parking?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not offer parking.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have a pool?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not have a pool.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have accessible units?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not have accessible units.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10258 Black Mountain Rd #137 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University