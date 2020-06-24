All apartments in San Diego
10252 Caminito Surabaya

10252 Caminito Surabaya · No Longer Available
Location

10252 Caminito Surabaya, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
10252 Caminito Surabaya Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Timberlane - - Completely Remodeled
- Vinyl Windows
- Central A/C and Heat
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs
- 1-Car Garage plus 1 Assigned Space
- Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included
- Water and Trash Services Included

Community Features: Pool, Clubhouse, Playground

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1993254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have any available units?
10252 Caminito Surabaya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have?
Some of 10252 Caminito Surabaya's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10252 Caminito Surabaya currently offering any rent specials?
10252 Caminito Surabaya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10252 Caminito Surabaya pet-friendly?
No, 10252 Caminito Surabaya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya offer parking?
Yes, 10252 Caminito Surabaya offers parking.
Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10252 Caminito Surabaya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have a pool?
Yes, 10252 Caminito Surabaya has a pool.
Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have accessible units?
No, 10252 Caminito Surabaya does not have accessible units.
Does 10252 Caminito Surabaya have units with dishwashers?
No, 10252 Caminito Surabaya does not have units with dishwashers.
