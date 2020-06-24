Amenities
10252 Caminito Surabaya Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Timberlane - - Completely Remodeled
- Vinyl Windows
- Central A/C and Heat
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs
- 1-Car Garage plus 1 Assigned Space
- Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included
- Water and Trash Services Included
Community Features: Pool, Clubhouse, Playground
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE1993254)