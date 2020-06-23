10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Scripps Ranch-Country Living At Its Best! Highly Desirable Location. Beautiful Home With 4 Large BRs, One Rm Used As Office At Entry Level. Spacious Floor Plan; Central A/C; Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Countertop And S/S Sink. Newer Custom Paint. Newer Gas Stove. Newer Hallway and Stair Carpet. Huge Private Backyard With Low Maint Landscaping, Two Patios, Bike/Walking Path. Nice Serene View Back To Open Space. Walk To Top Rated Jerabak Elementary, Park, SR Swim & Racket Club And Market Place.