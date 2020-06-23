All apartments in San Diego
10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA

10187 Avenida Magnifica · No Longer Available
Location

10187 Avenida Magnifica, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Scripps Ranch-Country Living At Its Best! Highly Desirable Location. Beautiful Home With 4 Large BRs, One Rm Used As Office At Entry Level. Spacious Floor Plan; Central A/C; Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Countertop And S/S Sink. Newer Custom Paint. Newer Gas Stove. Newer Hallway and Stair Carpet. Huge Private Backyard With Low Maint Landscaping, Two Patios, Bike/Walking Path. Nice Serene View Back To Open Space. Walk To Top Rated Jerabak Elementary, Park, SR Swim & Racket Club And Market Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have any available units?
10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have?
Some of 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA currently offering any rent specials?
10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA pet-friendly?
No, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA offer parking?
Yes, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA does offer parking.
Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have a pool?
Yes, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA has a pool.
Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have accessible units?
No, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA does not have accessible units.
Does 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10187 Avenida MAGNIFICA has units with dishwashers.
